Jimmy Stewart’s daughter condemns Republican convention speaker who compared Trump to ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’s’ George Bailey

Kelly Stewart Harcourt, the daughter of legendary Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart, has sent a letter to the New York Times condemning a Republican convention speaker for comparing Donald Trump to her father’s character in It’s A Wonderful Life.

Stewart played George Bailey in the beloved 1946 fantasy, which revolved around the building and loan banker considering suicide on Christmas Eve, only to be saved by his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody, who reveals how George has impacted the lives of the people in Bedford Falls.

“In her speech at the G.O.P. convention Monday night, Natalie Harp, a cancer survivor, made reference to the film It’s a Wonderful Life, comparing Donald Trump to George Bailey, the main character in the film, played by my father, Jimmy Stewart,” wrote Stewart Harcourt.

“Given that this beloved American classic is about decency, compassion, sacrifice and a fight against corruption, our family considers Ms. Harp’s analogy to be the height of hypocrisy and dishonesty.”

Harp, who also works on the advisory board member of Trump’s campaign, not only said that the current President of the United States is akin to George Bailey, but she even compared his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton to Lionel Barrymore’s villainous Mr Potter.

“In the classic Jimmy Stewart film It’s A Wonderful Life, George Bailey is given a great gift – the chance to see what the world would be like without him. Tonight Mr President, we’d like to give you that same gift, because without you we’d all be living in Pottersville, sold out to a crooked Mr. – or I should say Mrs. – Potter with no hope of escape except death itself.”

Originally a box office failure, It’s A Wonderful Life was still nominated for five Academy Awards, and it is now regarded as one of the most popular and inspirational films in American movie history.