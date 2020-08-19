Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Make Rare Public Remarks to Endorse Joe Biden During DNC's Second Night

From left: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in 2018

The oldest living presidential couple gave their stamp of approval to Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, on Tuesday night.

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter made rare public remarks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a pre-recorded speech.

President Carter, 95, and Mrs. Carter — who turned 93 on Tuesday — gave their remarks while a slide show played, never appearing on screen.

“Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness," President Carter said. "We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people.”

"Joe Biden must be our next president,” he added.

Mrs. Carter said "we’ve known and admired Joe and Jill for many years” and that Biden "recognizes the challenges facing our families and has the heart and the power to make life better for all Americans.”

She also praised the Bidens for working with them "on tackling the demands faced by the more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in our country" — something she said Vice President Biden had intimate knowledge of, citing his late son Beau's death from cancer.

The Carters celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in July, breaking the record for being the longest married first couple in American history. The mark was previously held by former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who were married 73 years and 111 days at the time of Barbara’s death in 2018.

Carter Center/Twitter From left: former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in July

President Carter has been in-and-out of the hospital in recent years due to a number of falls and medical conditions. He had brain surgery in November.

The Carters have remained home during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the president's hometown of Plains, Georgia, where the couple still lives.

The Carter Center shared an image of the former first couple at home and wearing protective face masks in mid-July, promoting the safety precaution during the ongoing health crisis.

Justin Sullivan/Getty From left: Dr. Jill Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden

He and Mrs. Carter didn't travel to the late Rep. John Lewis' funeral in late July because of concern for the couple's health amid the pandemic. In place of an appearance, the Carters sent written remarks to be read during the services.

The former first couple's video appearance on Tuesday night marked the first time the former president has appeared at a convention since 2012, when he similarly recorded a speech that was shown during the second night of that year's send-off for incumbent President Barack Obama.

President Bill Clinton also spoke Tuesday night, while Obama will headline Wednesday night's lineup of speakers.