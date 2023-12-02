Who is Jimmy, the man calling from jail on “Virgin River”?

A refresher on one of the show's biggest antagonists — and a warning for Brady fans.

Warning: This story contains spoilers about the Virgin River season 5 holiday episodes.

While the holidays are meant to be a time for peace on Earth and good will, that's not the case for everyone in Virgin River.

One of the show's original antagonists, Jimmy (Ian Tracey), is back in the picture. In the new holiday episodes, Jimmy, drug lord Calvin's former righthand man, calls Brady's current flame, Lark (Elise Gatien) from jail. Lark, a single mom struggling to get by, seemingly found refuge in Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) and his kindness earlier in season 5. But it turns out she's been working with Jimmy all along!

When Jimmy calls, she tells him that Brady doesn't suspect anything is amiss. Jimmy has long held a grudge against Brady, for supplanting him in Calvin's favor. Virgin River fans will recall that Jimmy held Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) at gunpoint to bring them to the camp to tend to Calvin (David Cubitt) after Calvin was shot. Jimmy's hatred of Brady has likely only grown with Brady's role in bringing down Melissa (Barbara Pollard) and the entire Virgin River cartel operation.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith warns that fans of Brady should be worried. "He definitely is a nemesis to Brady," he tells EW. "And we're just getting a hint of what Jimmy's up to get back at Brady."

And what of Lark? She has seemed to be the perfect way for Brady to recover from his heartbreak with Brie, particularly in the sweet relationship he is building with her daughter. Has she really been playing him this entire time?

Smith is tightlipped, saying only, "Season 6 will tell us all."

