Jimmy Kimmel's Mike Pence Stunt Does Not Bode Well For 2024

Mike Pence may need to work on his name recognition ahead of any potential run for the White House, if a bit that aired on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is any indication.

Random people approached on Hollywood Boulevard by the show’s crew spectacularly failed to identify the former vice president in a picture.

“Simon Cowell?” asked one person.

Another suggested it was a photo of former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), the so-called father of the tea party.

A third thought it was the husband of “Vice President Kamala Anderson.”

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also floated as possibilities.

Watch the video here:

Related...