Jimmy Kimmel is taking the next few months off — just when he finally surpassed that other pesky late-night Jimmy, Fallon, in TV ratings. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will have six weeks of original episodes through July and August. The (virtual, likely) guest hosts temporarily filling Kimmel’s loafers present a problem of predictability in terms of TV ratings. Some names may draw a bigger crowd than Kimmel himself would; others may not. (Kimmel knows quite a bit about the ratings power of a good guest host. When “Live” was trying out guest hosts to become Kelly Ripa’s permanent partner, a sweepstakes ultimately won by Ryan Seacrest, Kimmel drew the highest TV ratings of all 68 temporary fill-ins. He also happened to be the first one in the post-Michael Strahan era. Due to his schedule, Kimmel was never a real contender to take over the empty seat first made famous by Regis Philbin.) Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for 'Embarrassing' and 'Thoughtless' Past Blackface Sketches Last year, Kimmel hosting “Kimmel” came in third (out of three) for the summer season, his usual position. The “Man Show” alum was looking up a bit at Jimmy Fallon and “The Tonight Show.” Both Jimmys were...

Read original story With Jimmy Kimmel on Vacation, How Will Late-Night Shows Rank This Summer in Ratings? At TheWrap