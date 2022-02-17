Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Banned’ Trump’s Bootleg Twitter

ABC

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Trump’s new social media platform.

“Donald Trump, you know, is not on Twitter—he’s banned from Twitter—but little Don Jr. is on Twitter, and yesterday, he gave his followers a sneak peek at daddy’s new social media project,” said Kimmel.

As you probably know, the former reality-TV host turned president was booted off Twitter after he violated the platform’s terms of service on a number of occasions. Twitter did so in order to “prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that [his tweets] were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

So, Don Jr.—who like his siblings, was subpoenaed in the ongoing fraud investigation into the family company—shared the first post from Trump on Truth Social, the Trump-run site. It read, “Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

Truth Social hopes to be an alternative to other right-wing social media platforms like Parler and Gab, both of which have been overrun by QAnon kooks and neo-Nazis.

Can Anyone Stop the Oscars From Sh*tting the Bed?

“You may notice this new site looks almost exactly like Twitter. It took him who knows how many millions of dollars and a year to change a blue check mark to a red check mark,” joked Kimmel. “Basically, they made Donald Trump a pretend Twitter to post on. See, that’s what we should be doing: Build him a fake Oval Office, tell him he’s president again, and everybody wins.”

While Truth Social, which is currently in beta, promises to promote “open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology,” the platform also contains a clause that prohibits users from mocking it.

