Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers Bring Joy To A Few Million Shut-ins With Online Monologues

People are getting antsy as the coronavirus quarantines stretch out into a week or more, depending on when you closed the lid on your bunker and began ignoring the shouts from outside.

Riding to the rescue are America’s late night comedians, who bring us tidings of comfort and joy from their homes as we all try to keep up a semblance of normalcy.

Trevor Noah focused on President Trump’s hope that the quarantine will end by Easter Sunday, presenting a skeptical take on the plan.





Jimmy Kimmel brought another mini monologue, talking about a family making their son’s 21st birthday special in isolation, Donald Trump being “hard at work,” the Senate agreeing to a 2 trillion dollar stimulus package, and the Olympics being postponed. A special appearance from Courteney Cox is also on tap, as she goes head-to-head with Jimmy’s superfan cousin Anthony in a “Friends” trivia challenge. As per usual, Kimmel asked for donations to a worthwhile cause, spotlighting Meals on Wheels today.

Finally, Seth Meyers admitted that getting stuck at home was a bummer, but we all need to make the best of it.

“Hey everybody, how you doing tonight? Yeah, me too. This sucks. Hey, I know, let’s do a monologue… without an audience.” @SethMeyers https://t.co/Lg3oC0HVRt — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 26, 2020





