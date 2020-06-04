Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Trump's Bunker Excuse Is A Bunch Of Bunk

Can President Donald Trump’s bunker protect him from ridicule? If so, now might be a good time to head to the White House hideout again.

Friday night, as anti-racism protests flared near the White House, the Secret Service reportedly rushed Trump and his family into an underground bunker. News coverage of the retreat supposedly made Trump angry, and on Wednesday he told Brian Kilmeade in a Fox News Radio interview that his bunker visit was just for “inspection.”

Now, Jimmy Kimmel is inspecting that answer.

On his Wednesday show, Kimmel noted that Kilmeade tried to give his “master” Trump an out in the interview, suggesting perhaps the Secret Service required that Trump be taken to the bunker.

“Donald the Dense didn’t get the hint,” Kimmel said, playing a clip of Trump denying that the Secret Service insisted and maintaining that it was “all for inspection.”

“All for inspection,” Kimmel said. “That’s why he went down in the middle of a massive protest outside his house. He needed to inspect the place to make sure they stocked enough horsey sauce in the cupboard.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel continued to mock Trump’s controversial Bible photo-op from Monday, bringing up how, according to The New York Times, Ivanka Trump was the one to suggest it.

“As a result, Ivanka has been demoted to Eric,” Kimmel quipped.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host also noted the authorities are refuting claims they used rubber bullets and tear gas to remove peaceful protesters for Trump’s Bible photo, saying it was actually “pepper balls and smoke bombs.”

“Right,” said Kimmel. “It’s grenadO, grenAdo.”

