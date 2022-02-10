Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Tucker Carlson With A Fox News Crossover For The Ages

Jimmy Kimmel spotted the latest obsession in right-wing circles: crack pipes.

“Now, Joe Biden is giving out free crack pipes to Black people,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said this week as he and others deliberately distorted a planned harm reduction program.

But the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host found a way to reuse that Carlson audio. He noted a new report that Fox Entertainment had bought the rights to the classic character Gumby and created a mashup in which the sidekick, Pokey, had a revelation about a Gumby-fied Carlson.

Check it out in Kimmel’s Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.