Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump With The 'Weird Side Project' No One Wants

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s legal woes are growing rapidly as the former president made yet another trip to New York for a deposition.

“Trump now has more active cases in New York than COVID does,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel noted a new report that the special counsel investigating Trump is looking into claims the former president showed people a map with classified information that he took from the White House “like a big orange Dora the Explorer.”

That, Kimmel noted, would be a violation of espionage laws.

“I really think at this point the only crime Trump hasn’t been charged with is aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft,” he cracked.

Trump, he said, is also suing his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for $500 million, calling it a sign he needs money.

Kimmel shared a joke ad for a “weird side project” the former president has launched to help pick up some more quick cash: