Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Fox News Hosts With 'Embarrassing' Trump Reminder

Jimmy Kimmel fanned the flames of his long-running feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night with a reminder of the not-too-distant past.

Hannity and fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham this week griped about President Joe Biden’s news conference. Ingraham called it a “nightmare,” while Hannity slammed it as embarrassing and “humiliating.”

Hannity and Ingraham are not only open supporters of Donald Trump but also were both recently outed as being informal advisers to the Trump White House.

Given that history, Kimmel offered a reminder of what an “embarrassing” and “humiliating” presidential press conference really looks like.

“I guess maybe you forgot about this,” he said, then he rolled a supercut of some hard-to-forget Trump moments:

