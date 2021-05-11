Jimmy Kimmel Talks Kentucky Derby Winner’s Steroid Use & “Triple Clown Winner” Donald Trump’s Latest Missives

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel offered his two breakdown of former president Donald Trump’s latest missives, also discussing a controversy surrounding Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit.

“Thanks for joining us on the day after Post About Your Mom On Instagram Day. I hope you didn’t screw that up,” Kimmel joked in his opening. “There’s a lot of pressure on Mother’s Day. I usually just pretend to be kidnapped, and I’m returned later that night.”

Like Presidents Biden and Obama, former president Donald Trump sent out a Mother’s Day message on Sunday. But as Kimmel reminded his viewers, Trump is no longer allowed on Twitter. Therefore, he turned to his own website to share his Mother’s Day message with followers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “It will all come back BIGGER and BETTER and STRONGER than ever before. Do not worry!”

“Well, now I’m worried. Okay?” Kimmel responded. “Nothing can ever be about anything other than him. It can’t just be Mother’s Day.”

Recently, the “Kentucky Fried former president” also weighed in on the Kentucky Derby scandal, which saw winning thoroughbred Medina Spirit test positive for steroids.

In response to this news, Trump wrote, “‘So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!”

“And who knows more about the world laughing at us than our own ‘Triple Clown’ winner, Donald Trump?” Kimmel joked. “What is he talking about? Does he think the horse tested positive for ANTIFA?”

Also responding in bizarre fashion to the Medina Spirit news was the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, who told Fox News that the scandal was “a cancel culture kind of a thing.”

“Right, your horse tested positive for steroids because of cancel culture,” Kimmel deadpanned. “It’s horse racism, is what it is.”

Check out Kimmel’s entire opening monologue above.

