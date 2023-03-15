Jimmy Kimmel Can’t Get His Head Around Donald Trump’s Latest Wild Claim

Jimmy Kimmel, fresh from hosting this year’s Oscars ceremony, on Tuesday returned to his late-night TV show with digs about former President Donald Trump.

Kimmel in particular said he couldn’t fathom Trump’s attempted spin on who was really to blame for the deadly U.S. Capitol riot he incited on Jan. 6, 2021.

Per Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence is actually responsible for the violence — because he refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election result.

It’s the presidential equivalent of, “If the teller had just put the money in the bag, everyone would have made it home sage,” said Kimmel.

“Listen, Mike pence can be blamed for a lot of things … but he didn’t cause Jan. 6. They tried to hang him on Jan. 6,” he added.

