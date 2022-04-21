Jimmy Kimmel Has Startling Revelation About Santa Claus

Jimmy Kimmel is ready to talk truth about Santa Claus.

As part of his annual 4/20 extravaganza ― “a high holiday if ever there was one” ― Kimmel wondered why the marijuana celebration doesn’t have its own mascot.

“I was thinking since it’s so close to Easter anyway, maybe we just modify the bunny to the 4/20 Bunny,” he mused. “He hops around, takin’ all the jelly beans back.”

But then Kimmel realized there might be someone even more fitting.

“Maybe it could just be Santa Claus. Santa’s definitely a stoner,” he said. “Works one day a year, flies around eating cookies, long Jerry Garcia beard. He’s a pothead.”

See more in his 4/20 monologue:

