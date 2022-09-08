Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most 'Pathetic' Part Of Donald Trump Jr.’s Weird Video

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a new clip posted by Donald Trump Jr. that “might be his saddest video yet.”

The son of former President Donald Trump appeared to get a little choked up as he described being praised by his father during a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

“It’s nice to know that he cares. Y’know he’s a tough guy,” Don Jr. said. “He sorta treats me and anyone else around him sometimes like Hillary at the debates.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted the unusual outdoor setting of the video.

“Unfortunately, he recorded that message while locked out on the lawn at Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said. “But hopefully dad will see it and let him back in.”

Kimmel also called the video “pathetic.”

“As bad a president as Donald Trump was, as a father he might even be worse,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.