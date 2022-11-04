Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Filthiest-Sounding Political Endorsement Maybe Ever
Jimmy Kimmel spotted a pretty unusual political ad that was made for a candidate in Illinois but that’s getting attention far beyond the state’s borders for an unexpected endorsement.
It’s “not a major name,” Kimmel noted. “But a really good one.”
That name? Dick Bigger Jr., a farmer featured in a spot for Susana Mendoza, a Democrat seeking reelection as state comptroller.
“The crazy thing is that he’s a junior,” Kimmel said. “That means there’s an even bigger Dick Bigger out there.”
See more in his Thursday night monologue:
