Jimmy Kimmel spoofs the heated Kardashian call in new promo for his late night return

To celebrate the return of late night, Jimmy Kimmel is getting the full Kardashian experience.

Kimmel is finally returning to TV on Monday, Oct. 2 with the first new episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live since the writers' strike began in May. And who better to call with the happy news that his good friend, Kim Kardashian? But as everyone with an ear to social media knows, phone calls with Kim can be a tense affair.

In a spoof of the Kim and Kourtney fight that has been circulating on social media for the past few days, Kimmel is promoting his return with his own version of a heated conversation with Kim. The promo video shared to his Instagram account sees Kimmel calling Kim to relay the good news... but the footage pulled from the latest episode of The Kardashians offers only a tepid response.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimme/Instagram;Hulu Jimmy Kimmel and Kim Kardashian

"I'm very happy," Kimmel says after sharing the news. "Are you happy for me?"

"Why would I not be happy for you?" asks an incredulous Kim

"I don't know, you just don't seem that happy for me. Everyone here is really happy," Kimmel says into the phone, while his nightly sidekick Guillermo walks by with a celebratory margarita. "It's been 150 days since we did a show, and I'm happy we're back at the show. But you don't care. You don't even like the show, I guess."

"No, that's where I think that you're wrong," Kim responds. Their conversation hilariously derails from there.

"She's a witch — she's an actual witch," he later tells Guillermo.

The latest season of Hulu's The Kardashians debuted Thursday with a fiery phone call between Kim and Kourtney that quickly went viral across social media. The argument sees Kourtney slamming her sister for being "egotistical" and not being happy for her at her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

Story continues

While new episodes of the reality saga are set to continue on Thursdays, Kimmel (and his fellow late-night hosts) will resume their regularly schedules weekday programming starting this Monday. Though subject to change, the current slate of Jimmy Kimmel Live guests includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kathy Griffin, Wanda Sykes, and Dax Shephard.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: