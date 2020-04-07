Jimmy Kimmel's Son Doesn't Have Time For Dad's Silly Little Games

Who wants to be a millionaire? Not Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy.

The comedian is hosting the prime-time return of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” starting Wednesday, with celebrities playing for the charities of their choice. So on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the comedian thought it would be fun to play the game with daughter Jane, 5, and son Billy, 2, with the winnings going to No Kid Hungry.

Luckily for the kids, the game must have had some “Slumdog Millionaire” inspiration, because the questions all pertained to something they’ve experienced in their lives.

After being asked the name of the raccoon who owns the store in “Animal Crossing,” Jane confidently states, “Definitely because I played this a lot, I’m really guessing Tom Nook, and it’s true.”

Billy, on the other hand, had different plans, getting more frustrated (adorably) as the game went on.

“Oh, Billy,” Kimmel says when is son is clearly over it. “Billy, do you want a question?”

In a move that’s perhaps unprecedented in “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” history, Billy cutely states, “No.”

Between Jimmy Fallon’s daughters crashing his show and Kimmel’s young’uns competing for a million pennies, the kids are clearly the best part of late night from home. That’s our final answer.

