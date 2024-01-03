Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers For Suggesting He Would Appear On Jeffrey Epstein List: “Keep It Up & We Will Debate The Facts In Court”

Jimmy Kimmel is defending himself from the accusations thrown by NFL star Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets quarterback suggested the ABC late-night show host would appear on a list set to be released soon of associates linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel was having none of that and took to social media to call Rodgers out and hinted he would take legal action.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Rodgers made an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, where the Epstein list came up.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.

McAfee joked that Rodgers had been “waiting in his wine cellar for this thing,” with the football star adding, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that list doesn’t come out.”

Rodgers then added, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

McAfee explained that Rodgers’ comment comes after Kimmel mocked the player for his comments about Epstein and UFOs while appearing on the same show.

“All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including Green Bay whack packer Aaron Rodgers,” Kimmel said while introducing the Pat McAfee Show segment with Rodgers from March 2023.

Rodgers said, “I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world. Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

Kimmel then joked that Rodgers should “revisit the concussion protocol.”

