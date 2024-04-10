Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump and GOP Abortion Spat Is Totally Fake: ‘It’s Like Wrestling’ | Video

This week, Donald Trump issued a vague statement about abortion that superficially disagrees with the official platform of the Republican Party. Some Republicans have even publicly complained about it. But on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t buying this for a second.

As far as the ABC host is concerned, any apparent disagreement between Trump and other Republicans is kayfabe — the term referring to how professional wrestlers maintain the fictional narrative of the profession even when they’re off the clock.

“It’s like wrestling, but with guys who, if you saw them in their underpants, you would throw up,” Kimmel said during his monologue. You can watch the whole thing at the top of the page right now.

Now, for some background, on Monday Trump released a video expressing yet another vaguely worded position on abortion in order to distance himself from the total ban on abortion that is the official policy of the Republican Party and something he has repeatedly endorsed himself.

The reason is that as it turns out, Americans overwhelmingly support abortion rights. And ever since the repeal of Roe v. Wade — which happened because Donald Trump, as he repeatedly promised in 2016, appointed anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court — Republicans have seen serious electoral setbacks everywhere abortion has been an election issue.

Trump’s statement lies about how legal scholars felt about Roe, and about Democrats, but he did say states “will determine” whether abortion is legal “by vote, or legislation, or perhaps vote,” ambiguous phrasing has since been reported as Trump suggesting that individual states could decide for themselves.

Which brings us back to Kimmel, who pointed out that “Trump appointed three of those judges to the Supreme Court which led to overturning Roe V. Wade, but now he’s saying he’s not for a federal law against abortion, he thinks the decision should be left to the states.”

“Trump believes that every woman should have the right to drive 600 miles for health care. And this is now upsetting a lot of his supporters, including Senator Lindsey Graham,” Kimmel continued.

Kimmel quoted some of these Republicans, including Graham, noting that Trump then insulted Graham. He also mentioned how Mike Pence also complained, noting how Trump didn’t reply to him. “I think he’s scared of Mike Pence,” Kimmel declared.

Then he explained why he isn’t buying any Graham-Trump beef. “With Lindsey Graham, this is a game they’re playing. Because 7 out of 10 Americans believe women should have the right to choose and Republicans are losing elections on this. So Trump is gonna be the good guy, or the bad guy depending on which side you’re on, and then Lindsay will be on the other side, fitting hissy, saying Trump is too lenient to calm the pro-choice Republicans down.”

Kimmel isn’t alone here in thinking Trump isn’t having a spat with other right wingers, of course. Political analysts have been making the case since Monday that evangelical voters “know he’s lying.”



