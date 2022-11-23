Jimmy Kimmel Says Seized Trump Photos Show 'He's Even Weirder Than We Thought'

Jimmy Kimmel spotted something unusual in Donald Trump’s latest legal gripe, with his attorneys complaining the FBI took personal items during its search of his Mar-a-Lago club over the summer ― including pictures of Celine Dion.

“What is he doing with multiple pictures of [Celine Dion]?” Kimmel asked. “Is it possible he’s even weirder than we thought he was?”

Kimmel also wondered why the ex-president is trying to keep anything secret at this point given what’s already known.

“We already know he cheated on his wife. We know he cheated on his taxes. He cheated on business deals. He gives almost nothing to charity. And he tried to get an election overturned. Unless he’s also secretly the chupacabra, what’s left to hide?”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: