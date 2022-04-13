Jimmy Kimmel Says 'Prostitute' Tucker Carlson Just Told His Sickest Lie Yet

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday launched into a scathing takedown of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who said at a church over the weekend that he isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I have to say, I don’t believe he isn’t vaccinated. I don’t believe it for a second,” Kimmel said of Carlson, who has admitted to lying in the past.

“I think he is vaccinated,” Kimmel added. “Tucker Carlson is the vaccine equivalent of the guy on the Titanic who dressed as a woman to get on the lifeboat first.”

But Kimmel said that’s not what bothers him most about Carlson’s claim.

“The sickest part is his audience is mostly scared and impressionable senior citizens who happen to be the most vulnerable group when it comes to COVID,” he said. “This is like selling Girl Scout cookies outside a diabetes clinic.”

And he wasn’t done yet.

“But I’m glad to see the church welcoming prostitutes, as Jesus taught us to do,” Kimmel said. “Especially during this Holy Week.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.