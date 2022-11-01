Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump Jr. With Scathing Halloween Costume

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday ripped Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, for making light of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), with a meme.

“What is wrong with these people?” asked Kimmel.

The late night comedian unveiled a Halloween costume for Trump Jr. before urging him: “Put that on you, you chinless wart on your father’s nutsack.”

Watch from the 11-minute mark below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

