Jimmy Kimmel Reveals What May Be Most Painful Sanction Yet For Putin

The U.S. government is levying new penalties on Russia as it continues to assault Ukraine. Some sanctions and other punishments are targeting the elites, such as the oligarchs, who are losing yachts and money, and others are aimed directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jimmy Kimmel spotted what may be the biggest loss of all for the Russian leader: pharmaceutical company Abbvie has suspended operations in the country. That’s the maker of Botox, something Putin reportedly has been using for more than a decade.

Kimmel tried to picture him going without:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.