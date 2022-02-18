Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Family Member Trump's Most Likely To Sell Out First

Ed Mazza
·1 min read

Jimmy Kimmel said the Trump family is feeling the heat after a court decision ordering them to testify in New York state’s civil investigation into alleged fraud and other illegalities at the Trump Organization.

As Kimmel noted, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were all ordered to testify.

And he’s already predicting which member of the family the former president is most likely to sell out once he’s under oath.

“I bet Trump gets five seconds into that deposition before he shouts, ‘It was Eric!’” Kimmel said, adding: “They’re looking for a Bible tiny enough for him to put his hand on to swear him in.”

He also offered a video supercut showing why it’s probably in everyone’s best interest for Eric Trump not to testify this time:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

