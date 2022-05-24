Jimmy Kimmel Returns from COVID and Lays Into ‘Virus’ Kellyanne Conway Over Book Claims

ABC

After testing positive for COVID twice in three weeks, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. “I wasn’t very sick either time. Fortunately, I had two boosters and a whole bottle of Flintstones’ vitamins to help me,” he joked.

“Speaking of viruses,” Kimmel later explained, “Kellyanne Conway has returned to public life with a book about her time as Donald Trump’s henchwoman. The book is called Here’s the Deal.”

He then cut to a clip of Conway promoting the book by reading an excerpt: “Here’s the deal: it’s been quite the story, quite the ride, quite the journey, quite the life. And I’m still going. God has tested me and trusted me. He has asked me to bear burdens that did not break me. And he has bestowed blessings upon me beyond what I ever could have imagined, or deserved. Amen.”

“Yeah, amen. I don’t think you’re allowed to end your book with ‘amen,’” cracked Kimmel. “And did you notice that she’s not looking at the book at all while she reads from it? Miraculous.”

John Oliver Bids Farewell to ‘Little Bitch’ Madison Cawthorn

In Conway’s book, she describes how Trump thought about dropping out of the presidential race after the infamous Access Hollywood tape—the one where Trump bragged about how he was entitled to grab women “by the pussy” because he’s “a star.”—leaked. (The news was first reported by The Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo.)

“[Trump] asked [Conway] if he should drop out but she told him to keep going, so instead of stepping down for bragging about grabbing women by the private parts, she encouraged him to stay in and make decisions that would control every women’s private parts for years to come, and we all lived crappily ever after,” said Kimmel. “Amen. Thank you, Kellyanne.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.