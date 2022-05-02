Jimmy Kimmel to miss late-night show after 'daughter brought us COVID'

Lauren Huff
·2 min read

Jimmy Kimmel is temporarily stepping away from his eponymous late-night show following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said his daughter brought the virus home, but that everyone in his family are feeling fine. Comedian Mike Birbiglia will be filling in for him starting Tuesday while he's on the mend, Kimmel announced Monday on Twitter. In the meantime, tonight's episode will be a re-run.

"Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on," he wrote, before apologizing to planned guests Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger.

Birbiglia took to his own Twitter to joke about how he learned of the news. "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late night talk show," he wrote. "Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends."

Kimmel's absence comes during a busy week for his late-night show. In addition to Cruise (who won't be appearing on the show this week) and Schlesinger (who is still slated for Tuesday), the lineup for the week also includes Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, Kevin Hart, and Hannah Einbinder.

Kimmel is the latest late-night host to test positive. Just last week, Stephen Colbert confirmed he would have to miss a few episodes of The Late Show after coming down with the illness. In the last few months, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden all announced their own diagnoses as well.

