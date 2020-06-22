Jimmy Kimmel Slammed For Sexual Joke About Underage Megan Fox In Old Clip

As he goes on leave for most of the summer, Jimmy Kimmel is getting scolded for an old clip in which he riffed on Megan Fox’s anecdote about how director Michael Bay treated her when she was 15.

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o



the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes



teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w 🧸 (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fox’s 2009 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has been viewed millions of times since it was shared Saturday. The poster noted how Bay sexualized the actor when she was underage and Kimmel made “gross jokes” about it in response.

In the clip, the then-23-year-old Fox told the talk show host what it was like to work with director Michael Bay when she was 15, predating her starring roles on his “Transformers” movies.

Fox recalled that she had been cast as an extra in “Bad Boys 2” and was to be shown at a bar wearing a stars and stripes bikini with a red cowboy hat. Bay approved the setup until he was reminded that the actor was 15 and couldn’t legally drink.

So his solution, she said, was to have her dance soaking wet under a waterfall.

“That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works,” she told the host.

To which Kimmel replied: “Well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work.”

“Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist,” he continued.

The creepy comments earned him a beating on Twitter, just days after he announced ― amid renewed criticism for a recurring blackface sketch that he did on “The Man Show” ― that he was taking the summer off.

Story continues

“What kind of boys will be boys bullshit is that?” one Twitter user wrote of Kimmel’s retort.

Here’s a sampling of Twitter replies.

His response is even worse what the hell. — my name zach (@ZachLawson04) June 21, 2020

His reply? What kind of boys will be boys bullshit is that? Men will generalize themselves as predators and then get upset when we're afraid of them — uh oh.¹²⁷ (@timtamtals) June 21, 2020

Megan, "I was 15"



Jimmy, "heeheehee"



Megan, "yeah, 15..."



Jimmy, "hahaha"



Megan, "so yeah, 15..."



Jimmy, *peervy joke*



Megan, ".....youre not getting the point of this story, are you?" — Rogue B (@downriver_b) June 21, 2020

What an utterly disgusting take by Kimmel. Why is, "I'm so sorry that happened to you", something that is beyond his imagination to say. Instead he offers, "We all have those thoughts, but we repress them". God damn, she was 15. Who the Hell is "We"? — Two Fingers Media (@BillSelznick) June 21, 2020

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.