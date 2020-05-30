Jimmy Kimmel Makes Emotional Plea for Americans to Vote Trump Out: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Click here to read the full article.

On Friday evening Jimmy Kimmel used his global platform to pay tribute to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked nationwide riots and protests. He also took the opportunity to call for Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office this November in the wake of his response to the civic unrest, which most recently included a readiness to deploy military troops to Minneapolis to contain the chaos. Watch the video below.

“I don’t want to make this about Donald Trump because this sense of hopelessness and frustration that black people in this country have been experiencing has been brewing for a long time,” Kimmel said. “Not just under Republican presidents or even white presidents. This not on the government. It’s on us.”

Kimmel pivoted to addressing “older people who have seen this before in this country, who’ve lived this nightmare of race riots already in the ‘60s, and ‘70s, and ‘80s,” he said. “Is this who you want leading us? A president who clearly and intentionally inflames violence in the middle of a riot to show how tough he is? A commander-in-chief who threatens to put members of our military, our national guardsmen and women in the position of having to shoot a fellow American on sight?”

Kimmel also denounced the indifference and the “loop we got stuck into” amid an ongoing cycle of violence in America, which, he said, always culminates in a Donald Trump tweetstorm aimed at provocation.

“I don’t care what you are. Right, left, Republican, Democratic. I can’t imagine that there are many of us who want that. Enough is enough. We’ve got to vote this guy out already,” he said. “We need to work on this problem we have, this blatant double standard, because when you stand in front of the flag, you put your hand on your heart, your pledge of allegiance with liberty and justice for all. We don’t have that, ‘for all.’ I have it, a lot of you have it, but it’s not for all.”

Kimmel also presents a clip shared with him by his wife featuring Nashville actor Tyler Merritt.

