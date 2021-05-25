‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Ends ‘The Tonight Show’s Demo-Win Run As ABC Series Scores Best Ratings In 7 Months

Jimmy Kimmel Live! had its best ratings run since October as the ABC series topped the late-night demo last week.

The talkshow won the late-night ratings among adults 18-49 during the week of May 17, beating NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

More from Deadline

It ends Fallon’s twelve week run topping the demo.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which had guests on including Chris Rock and Samira Wiley, averaged 359,000 viewers in the demo, live+same day, compared to The Tonight Show’s 338,000 and The Late Show’s 278,000.

It should be noted that The Late Show continues to comfortably dominate in total viewers.

But Kimmel has cemented its number two position in total viewers this season, ahead of The Tonight Show for the first time. The ABC show leads the NBC show in total viewers by 14% – 1.75M compared to 1.54M.

Kimmel told Deadline recently that he hopes to have audiences back in the studio next month. “We are hopeful that we can let people who want to see the show into our building and rest of the staff,” he said. “June 15 is the date that the governor established as our get-back-to really-normal date, so we’re hoping that means we can get back to normal here but nobody really knows,” he said.

Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, told Deadline how pleased he was with Kimmel’s recent ratings.

“I know I’m on the home team here but I think, Jimmy, really is the best host of late night. It’s really a golden era, I think Fallon, Conan and Trevor Noah, they’re all fantastic but Jimmy’s got the institutional knowledge. He’s been there the longest now and he’s still great every night. We’re really excited [by the performance],” he said.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.