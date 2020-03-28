Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Offer Wit, Wisdom And A New Song In Online Vids
Click here to read the full article.
As week two of isolation comes to an end, Jimmy Kimmel bring another #FormalFriday, a salute to days gone by when people actually put on clothes and left the house.
Kimmel’s episode tonight checks in on Guillermo in quarantine, shares emails that he has received from major corporations about the coronavirus, and chats with very tan Will Arnett. As per usual, Kimmel will make a donation to a worthwhile cause. Tonight, it’s CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees).
More from Deadline
'Game Of Thrones' Cast Member From First Episode Passes, Mourned In Online Tributes
Hillary Clinton Tweet On Pandemic Actions Draws Fire From Conservative Commentators
'Joe Exotic' UCP Limited Series Starring Kate McKinnon As Carole Baskin Becomes Hot Commodity With Success Of Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Jimmy Fallon debuts a new quarantune from his home. His “Prom with Your Mom” is an anthem for all the students missing school activities while social distancing.
Finally, Seth Meyers offers up his down-home take on the day’s activities, including this dig at a certain tabloid newspaper: “The New York Post has published a list of dos and don’ts for having sex during the coronavirus pandemic. For example, don’t have sex with anyone who went outside to get the New York Post.” –
“The New York Post has published a list of dos and don’ts for having sex during the coronavirus pandemic. For example, don’t have sex with anyone who went outside to get the New York Post.” – @SethMeyers https://t.co/0b3BgsywiP
— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 27, 2020
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Tops 1,200; Global Cases Surpass 585,000 - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.