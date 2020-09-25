Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Folks By Saying Ivanka Trump Is Supreme Court Pick -- They Believe It

Jimmy Kimmel’s prank on Thursday might make you wish the Supreme Court could ban ignorance. (Watch the video below.)

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said he wanted to see how far “would be too far” for Republicans to support President Donald Trump. So, his show’s “Lie Witness News” team hit the street to ask people how they felt about the president nominating daughter Ivanka Trump to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court.

This is, of course, not true (at least not yet ― the president said he’ll announce his choice on Saturday). But to these folks, it was. Many said they had already heard it on the news.

One guy said Trump’s daughter is a “good pick” and will be “good for the economy.” As for her lack of a law degree, no problem.

The ruse got more outrageous when the interviewer told respondents that the president had designed a more revealing court robe for his daughter, and that he had her sit on his lap when he made the announcement.

