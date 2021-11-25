Jimmy Kimmel Issues Thanksgiving Caveat After Oven Accident: ‘Try Not to Burn Your Hair’

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel is sharing his Thanksgiving cooking woes as a cautionary tale.

On Thursday, the late night funnyman posted a photo on his Instagram account, showing him with singed hair on his head and arms. The incident happened, he said, as he tried to light an oven.

“Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!” Kimmel captioned the pic.

The star appeared to be outdoors, so Kimmel may have been cooking using an outdoor oven.

His post got a lot of attention with many celebrities chiming in, in the comments.

“Oh nooooo,” British chef Jamie Oliver wrote.

DJ Khaled commented, “Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family.”

Kimmel apparently managed to turn the day around, however, later sharing a photo of his completed roast.

“Burnt hair-smoked turkey #happythanksgiving,” he captioned a pic showing him with his baseball cap covering the his toasted locks, and holding a perfectly browned turkey dinner.