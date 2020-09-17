Jimmy Kimmel on hosting the 2020 Emmys, alone: 'I don't want it to go smoothly'

Jimmy Kimmel is just back from a summer vacation that featured a family road trip, check-ins on his late-night competitors and a four-day stint shooting 17 more episodes of the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" revival, returning Oct. 18.

Guest hosts filled in on ABC's temporarily shortened "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The late-night talk show (an Emmy nominee) is back Monday, but first Kimmel, 52, will spend Sunday hosting the Emmy Awards (8 EDT/PDT), his third and most unusual stint presiding over TV's biggest night.

The awards show will look very different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic: There'll be no gushy pre-show with red carpet fashions, and Kimmel will be largely alone in Los Angeles' Staples Center, surrounded by just a small crew but no nominees and no audience. Instead, 125 award hopefuls will appear live from their homes in 20 cities – including London, Toronto and Tel Aviv – using laptops, cameras, ring lights and microphones sent to them by the TV Academy. And the Emmys promise "special appearances" by Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union, Lin Manuel Miranda and Count von Count, among others.

USA TODAY chatted with the late-night host about the remote Emmys, his summer vacation and next week's return to "Jimmy Kimmel Live":

Question: Have you been enjoying your summer vacation?

Jimmy Kimmel: You know what, I have been enjoying it, I really have taken to the idea of not working. I’m really good at it, too, it turns out.

Q: Was there anything you had fun doing?

Kimmel: My 6-year-old and I went and bought an RV, and then I loaded the whole family into it and we drove up to Idaho.

Q: Wow. That sounds like fun

Kimmel: It was quite an adventure. It was really like an ’80s movie, but it was fun.

Q: And this is part of your new contract, that you get every summer off?

Kimmel: Right

Q: Good; I would like a deal like that.

Kimmel: Hey listen, I’ll tell you just how to do it. The key is to be completely replaceable and try to get somebody to do your job for free for you. That’s it; that’s the secret right there.

Q: OK, well the first part is done; the second part I’m not sure about. So tell me about the Emmys. From what I understand you’ll be essentially alone in front of the camera at the Staples Center?

Kimmel: This is going to be a disturbing journey into my brain, with occasional statuettes.

Q: So how’s it going to look for the audience at home? What can they expect?

Kimmel: Are you familiar with home schooling? It’s gonna be kinda like that. It’s gonna be a bunch of people on their webcams. It’ll be closer to porn than an awards show.

Q: Alright, well that’s something to look forward to. Do you feel a little bit weird with everything that’s going on in the world, that we should be giving out statues to people we like in TV shows?

Kimmel: No, I feel the opposite of that. I think that a diversion is necessary, and we will be paying tribute to not just actors, but people who have been heroic throughout this pandemic and through all of the things that we’ve gone through. For a lot of people who are sitting at home, it will be nice to see a newly produced show on television. I mean, it would be one thing if we, like, stopped progress on the vaccine to do the show, but if we don’t really have anything to do with that, I figure it’s OK.

Q: Just to get a little more granular here, you’re gonna do some kind of opening monologue without dancing and singing, and then there’s going to be awards, and the people who are nominated for these awards are going to pop up on little Zoom squares and then the person who wins, their square will get bigger and they’ll give an acceptance speech, right?

Kimmel: You’re very meta, aren’t you? It seems like you’re taking all the fun out of everything. You’re not wrong, that is what it’s going to be… we’re gonna try to have fun with the fact that we are not in the studio. There’s really not a lot of ways to be creative doing the Emmys from home.

The problem is not for us, really. The problem is for whoever has to do the next awards show because we have the advantage of being first, and the advantage of it being a novelty. I don’t know what some of these other shows are gonna do because they can’t do exactly what we did, can they? And if they do, it’s gonna be even more boring than watching a bunch of people on Zoom already is. I’m pushing my problems on them.

