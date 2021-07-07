Jimmy Kimmel Got NBA Stars To Read Trolls’ ‘Mean Tweets’ And Shaq Didn't Play

Shaquille O’Neal dunked on a Twitter troll in the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” bit.

“That’s a good one. Tell your mother make my sandwich, be naked when I get there. Hi mom,” O’Neal fired back after reading a message mocking his size in the bit that aired on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in honor of the 2021 NBA Finals.

LaVar Ball, Grant Hill, Caron Butler, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker and other athletes from the past and present also had some things to say about the nasty notes.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...