Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Blunt Reality Check On What Biden's Health Really Means

Jimmy Kimmel said President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health after his physical on Wednesday ― but also said it doesn’t matter much as long as his rival is Donald Trump.

“People act like the results of Biden’s physical are somehow gonna influence who we vote for, I don’t care if he comes out that doctor’s office in an iron lung,” Kimmel admitted. “I would be fully OK with a ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ type White House situation if it means no Trump.”

Trump and his allies have attacked Biden for his age and verbal slips, despite the fact that Trump is not much younger and is prone to gaffes and mental missteps himself, such as confusing rival Nikki Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

But as Kimmel noted, many voters have already made up their minds ― himself included.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: