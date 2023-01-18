Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will

Donald Trump wasn’t named in the will of ex-wife Ivana Trump, who died last year at the age of 73, and Jimmy Kimmel took notice.

She reportedly left $1 million to the nanny who helped raise their three children: Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Or, as Kimmel described them, “one of whom eats paste, one who sniffs it, and another who married it.”

Kimmel said the ex-president’s late former wife reportedly left behind an estate worth $34 million.

“You know Trump is gonna pull a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and try to get that money, too” he joked. “I’d love to see his will. I bet he’s having his money buried with him. I would bet anything.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: