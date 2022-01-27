Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates His 19th Anniversary by Mocking Trump’s Declining Wealth

ABC

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the 19th anniversary of his late-night program Jimmy Kimmel Live! by roasting former President Donald Trump.

“We learned today that Trump might be in the rough money-wise. According to a new story by Forbes—and you’re not gonna believe this—he may have exaggerated his wealth,” he said during his monologue.

As Kimmel explained, “In 2020, Forbes estimated that Trump had about $93 million in cash, which is interesting because as recently as 2015, he told Forbes he had $793 million in cash—which is probably just a rounding error of $700 million.” (Trump’s sharp decline in cash could of course be due to the pandemic, given that his constellation of properties must have been hit particularly hard.)

Cheryl Hines Finally Breaks Her Silence on Hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vax Lunacy

But Trump, of course, has a long history of lying about his personal wealth—and was even caught on tape lying to a Forbes reporter in 1984 in order to crack the Forbes 400 billionaires’ list. At the time Trump, posing as an aide named “John Barron,” argued that he was a billionaire, even though his net worth at the time stood at $200 million.

For his part, Kimmel argued that there was no way a real billionaire would don a tuxedo to appear in a Pizza Hut commercial hawking their new Stuffed Crust Pizza. “I haven’t dug through his financials personally, but here’s the thing: a real billionaire doesn’t play a billionaire in a Pizza Hut commercial,” Kimmel joked, “in the same way the GEICO gecko isn’t really an insurance agent.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.