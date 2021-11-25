Jimmy Kimmel Burns His 'Hair and Eyebrow Off' While 'Lighting the Oven' for Thanksgiving Dinner

jimmy kimmel

jimmy kimmel/ instagram

Jimmy Kimmel's Thanksgiving is off to a fiery start!

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 54, gave fans on Instagram an inside look at how his Thanksgiving is going so far… and it appears things got a little too hot for him to handle.

"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" the talk show host and father of four captioned a photo of himself squinting at the camera, with chunks of black ash scattered across his eyebrows, arm and hairline under his baseball cap.

Though he didn't elaborate any further, it seems the star had a mishap in his outdoor kitchen, as the photo appears to be taken in front of a brick oven.

Several of Kimmel's famous friends commented on the hilarious post, like DJ Khaled, who wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays."

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Katie Kimmel Marries Will Logsdon

Kimmel's oldest child, daughter Katie, 30 — who got married to Will Logsdon in September — also commented on the post, writing, "Again?????"

"Yep," Kimmel replied to his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Gina Kimmel. "It's now a holiday tradition."

Indeed, this is not the first time the comedian has burned a bunch of his body hair while cooking. Last November, Kimmel went on the Ellen Degeneres Show and explained a scary incident that happened on the Fourth of July, during which he caused a "massive explosion" to spew from his barbeque.

"I haven't told anybody about this but on July 4th I did a very stupid thing," he explained on the episode. "I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought, 'Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.'"

He continued: "And then I thought, 'No, I'm not going to do that. What I'll do is I'll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.' I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Reluctantly Learns How to Cook a Thanksgiving Day Meal: 'I Can't Cook!'

Kimmel added that everyone told him he was lucky nothing worse happened, "But it didn't feel like a lucky stroke when it happened, that's for sure," he joked. He also added that, prior to the Fourth of July, he also once lit his tie on fire while starting up his barbeque.

In addition to his daughter Katie, Kimmel has three other children: son Kevin, 28, whom he also shares with his ex Gina, and daughter Jane, 7, and son William, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Molly McNearney.