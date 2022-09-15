Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For 'Dumb Comedy Bit' At Emmys

It’s all good between Jimmy Kimmel and Quinta Brunson.

The late-night host apologized on Wednesday for a gag he performed at the Emmy Awards that some observers found disrespectful.

During Monday’s televised ceremony, Will Arnett dragged Kimmel out on the stage. Kimmel was supposedly passed out drunk from losing the Emmy for a variety series to John Oliver. Brunson then had to accept her Emmy for “Abbott Elementary” with Kimmel lying on the stage in front of her.

“That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought it would be funny,” Kimmel said, adding:

“I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said I stole your moment, and maybe I did and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you.”

If there are any hard feelings, Brunson didn’t let it show.

“Thank you, that’s kind,” she said. “But honestly, I had a good night. I had a great night.”

Kimmel seized the chance for one last gag.

“I should also say it was really Will Arnett’s fault, the whole thing,” he said. “He drugged me and he dragged me out there and I was unconscious.”

See their full discussion ― including more on “Abbott Elementary” ― below:

Earlier in the show, Brunson also got a little payback on Kimmel when she interrupted his opening monologue.

“You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time,” she said. “And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that does on a bit too long?”

Then, she took over the monologue to continue her acceptance speech:

