Jimmy Kimmel Has an Absolute Field Day With Ted Cruz’s Cancun Saga

Matt Wilstein
·5 min read
ABC
ABC

It was a story tailor-made for Jimmy Kimmel, who has never been shy about his outright hatred of Ted Cruz. And on Thursday night, he spent nearly his entire monologue going in on the Texas senator for fleeing his freezing, devastated home state for what ended up being a short-lived getaway in Cancun.

“On behalf of all of us we want to send our best wishes from L.A. to those of you who have been hammered by the cold weather,” the late-night host began, sincerely. “Hundreds of thousands of Texans are still without power. And on a day when the most newsworthy landing should have been the NASA Rover successfully touching down on Mars, instead, it was a senator from Texas touching down on Cancun.”

“While his fellow Texans are freezing with the power out Ted Cruz did what any great leader would do when his state needs leadership most,” Kimmel continued. “He booked a flight to Mexico and said, ‘Adios, amigos!’”

From there, he ran down just how bad the situation is on the ground in Texas, where roads are impassable, toilets are frozen over, and people are burning their furniture to stay warm. “And where was Mr. Texas while his constituents are suffering?” Kimmel asked. “Well, there he is, snake on a plane right there! Headed, ironically, to the very place he tried to build a wall around.”

At first, Kimmel explained, he wasn’t sure if the photos popping up on social media were actually of the Texas senator “or just a man with a terrible medical condition called ‘looking Like Ted Cruz.’”

“But, I didn’t want to post until I knew for sure it was him,” he said. So my wife spent two full hours studying images last night, matching up photos of his shoes, his mask, his wedding ring. It was like I was in bed with Sherlock Holmes.”

Sean Hannity and Right-Wing Media Rush to Defend Ted Cruz’s Cancun Getaway

Eventually, reporters started to confirm that it was him on the flight. “So, he loads his family onto a plane to get the hell out of town and, unfortunately he’s been on TV kissing Trump’s ass so much and for so long, that everyone recognizes him even with a mask on,” Kimmel said. “They post all these pictures of him and there’s so much backlash, he has no choice but to immediately book a flight home.”

“The hypocrisy is off the charts!” he added. “This is the guy who two months ago lashed out at the mayor of Austin for going to Mexico.” But that wasn’t all. Kimmel also called Cruz out for mocking Governor Gavin Newsom for being “unable to perform even the basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity” and attacked Chris Christie for going to the New Jersey beach he ordered closed.

“But why settle for just being the planet’s biggest hypocrite when you can be a world-class liar too?” the host asked, before meticulously breaking down the initial statement in which Cruz blamed his two young daughters for the entire debacle.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Cruz said. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

Trevor Noah Attacks ‘Insane’ Fox News and GOP Pols Blaming AOC for Texas Power Crisis

“Now, he was careful not to say he was planning to fly back this afternoon because he wasn’t,” Kimmel explained. “He just said he did, and in fact, NBC News has a source that says he was originally booked to fly back Saturday. He booked his return ticket at 6 a.m. this morning after he got busted. But I guess we were supposed to believe he was chaperoning his wife and kids to Mexico and was planning to come back the next day all along… with a carry-on bag stuffed like a piñata.”

The host also took a moment to mock the people who excused Cruz’s lies, like “one idiot” named “Dinesh De-Douche-a,” who tweeted, “What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas? I’m hard-pressed to say. If he’s in Cancun, that means he’s not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now.”

“And more than 10,000 people ‘liked’ that statement!” Kimmel exclaimed. “What a country this is.”

But since “for the most part though no one was buying this story about getting back to work,” he said, “Ted decided to kind of come clean,” admitting that the trip was a “mistake” and that he cut it short due to the backlash. “He also claimed that his struggle to be the world’s greatest dad put him in a position that he realized wasn’t a good one just a couple hours too late.”

Speaking to reporters outside his house upon his return, Cruz said he “started having second thoughts almost the moment” he sat down on the plane.

“Yes, as soon as people started posting pictures of him on the plane he looked up and knew he shouldn’t be on the plane,” Kimmel replied. “How did he think he was going to get away with this? You know your judgment is terrible when this haircut is only the third worst decision you made this month.”

“Well, at least his vacation was ruined,” Kimmel concluded before urging viewers to text “ABC 13” to 41444 to donate money for Texas relief.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors deliver statement win by routing Bucks again

    The Raptors beat the Bucks with relative ease for the second straight time, leading from start to finish with contributions coming from everywhere.

  • Matthews stays scorching hot as Leafs thump Sens

    Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 16 and added two helpers as the Maple Leafs crushed the Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.

  • NBA bettor wins astronomical wager after Raptors trounce Bucks

    An MGM bettor put a cool $110K on the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors to cover versus the Bucks on Thursday, and they are eating well tonight.

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • Vincent Jackson's family donates his brain to CTE study after his death

    “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

  • Raptors say Lowry to miss at least two games with thumb sprain

    Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.

  • Why Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be seeing all of that $340M

    More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.

  • Adam Silver defends holding NBA All-Star game during pandemic

    The commissioner cited fan engagement as the NBA's motivation to hold the controversial game, saying "it feels like the right thing to do."

  • Lawyer for ex-wrestling stars takes brain damage lawsuit against WWE to Supreme Court

    An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.

  • Blue Jays believe they can hang with AL East's 'big dogs'

    Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.

  • Canadiens need to find an answer to their one glaring problem

    The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.

  • Report: Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for multiple draft picks

    Wentz now has a chance to reboot his once-promising career with a new team.

  • Why Alexis Lafrenière's slow start is nothing to worry about

    The breaks aren't going Alexis Lafrenière's way to start his career, but his play hasn't been as bad as the numbers make it look.

  • Who are the 'locks' to make Canada's Olympic squad?

    GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.

  • Run It Back | The promise of a small-ball Raptors lineup

    On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?

  • What makes Connor McDavid's 500-point milestone that much more impressive

    Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.

  • Butler's 3rd straight triple-double paces Heat past Kings

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 118-110 on Thursday night. Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami to its first win in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Already the only player in franchise history with triple-doubles in consecutive games after doing it against the Clippers and Warriors, Butler made it three in a row with season-highs in assists and rebounds against the Kings. One day after blowing a 15-point halftime lead and losing to the Warriors in overtime, the Heat built another early big lead and this time held on against the short-handed and sloppy Kings. Miami led by 23 points in the third before Sacramento made four consecutive 3s and closed the quarter on a 19-9 run to pull within 89-79. The Heat pulled away early in the fourth after Herro made a 3-pointer and three-point play on consecutive possessions. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists. The Kings have lost five straight following a season-best four-game win streak. Miami got a big lift in the first half from Herro, who had 14 points in the first quarters after making seven of his first nine shots. Andre Iguodala added a steal in the backcourt and dunk to put the Heat up 57-43. TIP-INS Heat: Miami’s last win in Sacramento was on April 1, 2016. … Duncan Robinson made the first shot in the first, second and fourth quarters. Kings: Starters Harrison Barnes (left foot strain) and Richaun Holmes (right knee soreness) did not play. . Glenn Robinson III had nine rebounds in the first half, his most in any full game since Nov. 6, 2019. Robinson didn’t get another rebound. UP NEXT Heat: Play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Kings: Visit the Bulls on Saturday night. Sacramento has won its last three games at the United Center. __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press

  • Yankees' Zack Britton says teammate Domingo German's domestic violence has no place in baseball

    Domingo German has been away from the Yankees since Sept. 2019.

  • Quick has 20 saves, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout, Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night. The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter. The Coyotes rallied with two in the second — Phil Kessel's first goal in 12 games and Conor Garland's seventh of the season. Quick made a sprawling save to stop Kessel early in overtime and had a couple more tough stops to send the game to a shootout. Arizona's Clayton Keller sent a shot over the goal in the fourth round of the shootout and Vilardi beat Darcy Kuemper to end it. Kuemper had 27 saves. The Coyotes were glad to see someone else across the ice after playing St. Louis in the first seven-game, regular-season series in NHL or NBA history. Arizona took that series 4-3, closing out Monday's seventh game with a 1-0 victory behind Kuemper, who got his first shutout of the season. The Kings didn't take long to end Kuemper's scoreless streak, scoring 4 1/2 minutes in when Brown slipped a shot under Kuemper’s left pad. Anze Kopitar started the play by fishing the puck out of a scrum along the side boards. Carter made it 2-0 midway through the first period, poking the puck under Kuemper on a play ruled goalie interference but overturned on review. The Coyotes stormed back to start the second period. Garland scored a minute in when his shot from the slot his Kings forward Alex Iafallo's stick and caromed past Quick. Kessel tied it four minutes later with his fifth of the season, and first since Jan. 20, by flipping a rebound past Quick through traffic. Kuemper and Quick were sharp in the third period, each making some difficult saves to force overtime. UP NEXT The teams close out their two-game series in the desert on Saturday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press

  • The Rush: Jets’ George Fant on O-line love, basketball swagger and social justice

    New York Jets OL George Fant stops by to discuss why there’s more than what meets the eye to offensive line play, his career as a collegiate basketball player and which fellow NFL star he respects on the hardwood, the first time he went up against a certain Pro Bowl D-lineman, living a real life “Love and Basketball” story with his wife Chastity, his favorite Marshawn Lynch memory and his commitment to focusing on social justice.