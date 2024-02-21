Jimmy Iovine No Longer Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit Under NY State Adult Survivors Act: Report

Iovine, the Interscope co-founder, was accused of assault and battery in New York in November

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jimmy Iovine

The lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman against Jimmy Iovine for sexual assault and misconduct in November has been dropped.

According to the plaintiff's lawyer Doug Wigdor on Wednesday, "the matter was resolved to the satisfaction of the parties," per Pitchfork. On Feb. 15, he reportedly filed a notice of discontinuance, meaning the Jane Doe plaintiff cannot refile and the lawsuit has been dropped.

Reps for Iovine and Jane Doe have not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

In November, the Jane Doe plaintiff accused the music executive of sexual harassment and abuse in New York Supreme Court, per documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Related: Jimmy Iovine Sued Over Sexual Misconduct Under NY State Adult Survivors Act

Her case was submitted under the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed victims of sexual assault who were 18 years or older at the time of their abuse a one-year look-back period to file a lawsuit against their abuser and, if applicable, the institution that harbored them, no matter how long ago the crime happened, per MSNBC.

The plaintiff was seeking damages from being “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discrimination laws in or around August 2007.”.

At the time, reps did not return PEOPLE's requests for comment. An unnamed spokesperson spoke with Variety about the claim.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Russell Simmons Sued for Alleged Rape in the '90s by Former Def Jam Music Video Producer

“We are quite shocked and baffled by this alleged claim,” a representative for Iovine said in a statement to the publication. “This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

Story continues

Iovine, who is a co-founder of Interscope Records, is also widely known for co-founding Beats Electronics alongside Dr. Dre.

The unnamed plaintiff in this case, Wigdor, is also a lawyer for Casandra Ventura, known professionally as Cassie. In November, the “Me & U” singer filed a bombshell lawsuit against former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that she experienced 10 years of abuse — including rape and sex trafficking — at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.

Her lawsuit was also filed under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act and accused him of exhibiting “uncontrollable rage” and claimed he “frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely,” something she claims many employees of the music mogul witnessed. The lawsuit was amicably settled one day after she filed.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.