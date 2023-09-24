Jimmy Graham scored his first Saints TD in nearly 10 years against another former team

Jimmy Graham is back.

Before the 2023 season began, the 36-year-old tight end hadn't caught a pass or even appeared in a game since Jan. 9, 2022, when he was the Bears' No. 2 tight end. He spent the entire 2022 season out of the NFL.

In July of this year, the Saints signed Graham, bringing him back to New Orleans, where he began his career in 2010.

Since leaving the Saints in a 2015 trade, Graham has played for the Seahawks, Packers and Bears. He has been a Pro Bowler twice since leaving New Orleans and has not had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2013.

Three games into his second stint with the Saints, Graham scored his first touchdown with New Orleans against another of his former teams, the Packers, in Week 3.

