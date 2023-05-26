Jimmy Finkelstein Claps Back at The Messenger’s Critics and Defends Ambitious Growth Targets: ‘It’s Hard to Imagine That We Can’t Do It’
In the wake of the mass criticism in media around The Messenger, Jimmy Finkelstein is sticking up for his new venture.
“I sold The Hill a year and a half ago,” Finkelstein told Vanity Fair. “The Hill made about $18 million [in profit]. We had 120 million visits on average a month, with about 70 reporters and 90 people in the editorial department. Clearly, it wasn’t impossible, because we did it. Now we’re not only gonna have as large, if not larger, a political [audience], but we’re also gonna have sports and business and general news. So, I mean, it’s hard to imagine that we can’t do it.”
More to come…