Jimmy Fallon's “Tonight Show” by the Numbers: Toasting the Late-Night Host's 10th Anniversary

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum first took his seat behind the iconic desk on Feb. 17, 2014

"Welcome to The Tonight Show... I'm Jimmy Fallon and I'll be your host. For now."

That was the beginning of Jimmy Fallon's monologue during his first episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 17, 2014, exactly 10 years ago today.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 49, was grateful then — "My life has never been this cool," he told PEOPLE at the time. "Everything is so good right now that I feel beyond lucky." — and he's grateful now, celebrating the anniversary following Friday's taping with a champagne toast with his staff in the studio.

In honor of the milestone, PEOPLE is taking a look at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by the numbers.

Todd Owyoung/NBCUniversal Jimmy Fallon with The Roots' Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter on 'The Tonight Show' on Jan. 9, 2024

1,926: Total shows, which featured more than 4,000 guests and 1,500 musical performances.

5: Previous Tonight Show hosts: Steve Allen, Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, Conan O'Brien and Jay Leno.

$1,400: How much money Fallon seemingly made during the premiere when he took his seat behind the Tonight Show desk for the first time and joked, "To my buddy who said that I'd never be the host of The Tonight Show — and you know who you are — you owe me 100 bucks, buddy." This led to a parade of stars handing him the money: Robert De Niro (Fallon's first guest on Late Night), Tina Fey, Joe Namath, Rudy Giuliani, Mariah Carey, Tracy Morgan, Joan Rivers, Kim Kardashian, Seth Rogen, Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mike Tyson, Lady Gaga and Stephen Colbert (who dumped pennies on the host rather than give him cold hard cash).

16: The number of times Michael Strahan has been a guest, the most frequently booked guest on the show to date. Tyler Perry, Andy Cohen and Kevin Bacon follow at 15.



8: Times Fallon's pal Justin Timberlake has been on the show, including his two musical performances.

10 each: Times Blake Shelton and Meghan Trainor have been the musical act, the most of any artist.

13: Visits from comedian Nate Bargatze, four times as a talk guest and nine as a stand-up performer.

120: Holiday sweaters created over the years and given away.

394 Million: Views on YouTube for the show's most-viewed video, "Jimmy Fallon, The Roots & Star Wars: The Force Awakens Cast Sing Star Wars Medley (A Cappella)."

4 minutes: The duration of the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon 3-D motion simulator ride at Universal Studios Florida.

11: Total Emmy nominations.

Todd Owyoung/NBCUniversal Jimmy Fallon makes a toast for the 10th anniversary of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

11:35 p.m. ET/PT: The time you can watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, weeknights on NBC.



