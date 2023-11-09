Jimmy Fallon Taunts Ivanka Trump With Courtroom Sketch Cards Dig

Jimmy Fallon joked about the Trump family’s courtroom sketches on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Ivanka Trump’s testimony in her father’s civil fraud trial in New York was “exciting because now I can complete my set of Trump courtroom sketch trading cards,” he cracked.

Fallon flashed up an image of how the collectibles would look like.

The late-night host also came up with a mocking new ad for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) 2024 campaign which played with the slogan “More Ron.”

Watch the video here:

