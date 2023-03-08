Jimmy Fallon surprises Blake Shelton with audition on 'The Voice': 'He does not deserve a chair turn'

Getting a four-chair turn on “The Voice” is a top honor, and one determined singer wasn’t leaving the stage without it.

NBC's "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon made a surprise appearance during the second round of blind auditions Tuesday night, performing a cover of Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” for coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton.

After sharing a few perplexed glances behind their chairs, Clarkson, Horan and Chance hit their buttons, spinning in their chairs and revealing it was Fallon at the microphone.

Shelton was the lone coach who didn’t turn his chair around, prompting Fallon to walk across the stage and push Shelton’s button, giving himself an illegal four-chair turn. Fallon later explained he swung by the NBC singing competition to congratulate Shelton, who’s set to leave the show in May, after coaching for its entire 23-season run.

“It didn’t take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was going to hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show,” Shelton said. “Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can.”

Kelly Clarkson deals ‘tough loss’ to Niall Horan with soulful trio

Vocal trio Sheer Element, featuring Season 16 contestant Jej Vinson, wowed the coaches with its soulful performance of “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic.

“I already love Jej’s voice,” said Clarkson, who previously coached Vinson on the show. “You’re so incredibly tight, and you know your vibe. You’re not picking a coach really to teach you anything about that. You’re picking a coach for song selection, and that’s really key.”

Horan was also keen on snagging Sheer Element, using his previous role in One Direction (created on the U.K. edition of rival "X Factor") as a music flex.

“I’ve been in a group,” said Horan, playfully alluding to his stint with the British boy band. “My favorite acts of all time are the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Boyz II Men. … I feel that we could work very well together.”

But Sheer Element couldn’t be swayed by Horan’s pitch, instead choosing to join Team Kelly.

“Kelly is my biggest competition here. We have very similar taste in singers and music,” Horan said. “That was a tough loss.”

Niall Horan blocks Kelly Clarkson from nabbing ‘unbelievable’ singer

Florida vocalist Kala Banham moved coaches Clarkson, Horan and Chance with her tender rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.”

Although she was impressed with Banham’s dynamic performance, Clarkson was unable to scoop up the 24-year-old for her team, because Horan used his block button to prevent her from pitching to the singer.

“We would’ve been beautiful together,” Clarkson told Banham. “I’m going to steal you, mark my words.”

Horan had no regrets about using his only block of the season on Banham.

“You get one block, and I chose to use it with you. You are unbelievable,” Horan said. “You’ve got such a storytelling voice – so sweet, so beautiful – and the song choices that are available for you, it’s huge.”

Banham’s story on “The Voice” will continue as a member of Team Niall, as she chose Horan to be her coach.

“I feel attacked by Niall. I feel like he’s coming for me, but it’s fine,” Clarkson said. “Maybe it’s a compliment that Niall blocked me. He’s threatened.”

