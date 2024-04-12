Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon Suggests Rogue New Way Trump Could Try To Delay Criminal Trial

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read
Donald Trump keeps coming up with reasons to push back his criminal trial — and Jimmy Fallon thinks he might be getting desperate.

“Former President Trump’s hush money trial is set to start on Monday, and for the third time in three days, a judge just rejected his attempt to delay it,” the “Tonight Show” host said Thursday.

“Trump is trying everything. He even requested a delay so he can mourn the loss of O.J.,” Fallon added, following the death of O.J. Simpson, the former football star controversially acquitted of a 1995 double murder.

Jury selection is scheduled to commence on Monday, setting the stage for the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president in history.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts tied to the alleged falsification of business records relating to a hush money payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

