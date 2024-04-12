Jimmy Fallon Suggests Rogue New Way Trump Could Try To Delay Criminal Trial

Donald Trump keeps coming up with reasons to push back his criminal trial — and Jimmy Fallon thinks he might be getting desperate.

“Former President Trump’s hush money trial is set to start on Monday, and for the third time in three days, a judge just rejected his attempt to delay it,” the “Tonight Show” host said Thursday.

“Trump is trying everything. He even requested a delay so he can mourn the loss of O.J.,” Fallon added, following the death of O.J. Simpson, the former football star controversially acquitted of a 1995 double murder.

Jury selection is scheduled to commence on Monday, setting the stage for the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president in history.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts tied to the alleged falsification of business records relating to a hush money payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

