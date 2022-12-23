Jimmy Fallon Shares Sunny Family Vacation Photo Before Christmas: 'Catfished by Our Hotel'

Tommy McArdle
·3 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhPcTKJ-qX/ HED: Jimmy Fallon Shares Family Vacation Photo, Jokes Family 'Got Catfished By Our Hotel'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhPcTKJ-qX/ HED: Jimmy Fallon Shares Family Vacation Photo, Jokes Family 'Got Catfished By Our Hotel'

Jimmy Fallon/instagram Jimmy Fallon and his family on vacation ahead of Christmas 2022

Jimmy Fallon and his family are enjoying some sun just ahead of Christmas!

On Friday, Fallon, 48, shared a fun photo to Instagram of himself, wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters Winnie Rose, 9, and Frances Cole, 8 each clad in bathing suits and summer-like attire as they embarked on a vacation over the holiday weekend.

"We got catfished by our hotel," Fallon jokingly wrote in the caption alongside the photo, which showed the entire family smiling in front of a rusted structure built on top of a rocky surface by a body of water.

The comedian himself gave the camera a thumbs up as he carried another digital camera around his neck, to go with a long-sleeved white T-shirt, blue-and-white bathing suit and slip-on shoes

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Plans to Take Her Kids to the Beach for the Holidays: 'We're Gonna Go Chase the Sun'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Fallon and his family found themselves enjoying some sun on Christmas Day in 2021 as well, when the Tonight Show host shared a sweet selfie of his family ahead of the holiday.

In the photo, Fallon and Juvonen stood in the sun with their two daughters while their youngest child held up a doll.

"Merry Christmas from the Fallon's!! (The girl with the pink hair is of no relation)," Fallon teased in the caption at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November 2021, Fallon chatted with PEOPLE about starring in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" campaign with his wife and their daughters. "There's a fun childlike wonder to it, and there's a sweetness to it," Fallon said of the spot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Fallon said he was initially reluctant about letting his girls appear onscreen. "I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he said. "They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

It was Juvonen, whom he married in 2007, who convinced him to make the commercial a family affair. "And then my wife, who really doesn't like to be on camera, she's more behind the scenes, she's a producer ... But I asked her, I'm like, 'What do you think?' " Fallon recalled.

RELATED: Billions Actor Damian Lewis Was Stranded in Iceland Airport with Thousands of Others

"And she was like, 'I think you gotta, the kids are cute. If the kids are doing it, I'm going to do it too, so let's just do it as a family.' It turned out to be great. They were good actors. My girls got a good laugh."

The Saturday Night Live alumnus said that he likes to go all out when it comes to celebrating Christmas with his girls. "I spoil them a little bit. Just more than I had when I was a kid," he shared.

Latest Stories

  • The World in 2022: Putin invades Ukraine, China crowns Xi, UK after Queen Elizabeth, Qatar WC

    After Covid came war in Europe.&nbsp;2022 will be remembered as the year that Vladimir Putin surprised even his own army with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. François Picard's panel weighs the consequences for the planet. Also, China's Covid restrictions are finally eased, following Xi Jinping's anointment for a precedent-setting third term as president and rare street protests over lockdowns.Plus, what does the passing of Queen Elizabeth II mean&nbsp;for the United Kingdom and the rest of the world?Our panel also reacts to Lionel Messi being crowned football king of the world as Argentina lift their third FIFA World Cup trophy,&nbsp;in Qatar.Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.Read more on FRANCE 24 English

  • King Charles III coronation: When is it, when is the bank holiday and what happens during the ceremony?

    King Charles III ascended the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, becoming the oldest new monarch in British history.

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • 6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak?

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Bergeron helps Bruins beat Panthers 7-3 for 17th home win

    BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored twice in the third period after Boston almost blew a 4-0 lead on Monday night and the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 for their 17th home win in 19 tries. Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston. Brad Marchand had three assists, and Bergeron, Hampus Lindholm and Taylor Halle each added two. Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots to earn his 10th consecutive win. Sam Rei

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • Titans' 4-game skid biggest challenge of Vrabel's tenure

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are facing their biggest challenge of Mike Vrabel's five seasons as head coach. A year ago, Vrabel guided the Titans through using an NFL -record 91 players with two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry missing the final nine games to the AFC's No. 1 seed and a 12-5 record. That earned Vrabel the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. This season, they've used 80 different players, and their grip on the AFC South is slipping way. The Titans (7-7) have lost f

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s