Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Bring It On Home In Corona Quarantine Editions
Jimmy Fallon gets a little help from his family and music guest John Legend in the latest #FallonAtHome segment of the Tonight Show. His charity of the day is Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and more.
Seth Meyers came back with the second edition of his late night goes online show, bringing his A Closer Look segment to social media with its usual vitriol.
.@SethMeyers is social distancing at home now, but here’s a brand new edition of #ACloserLook, unpacking Trump’s dismal response to the crisis. https://t.co/eL0dxKMUgR
— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 24, 2020
In today’s #minilogue, Jimmy Kimmel talked about thick-headed politicians spreading nonsense about the coronavirus, Among his subjects: Trump’s plans to have everything back to normal by Easter, Melania testing negative for the virus, an Italian Priest accidentally using Snapchat filters during a live stream of his mass. Dave Matthews also dropped by for a talk and performance from his bathroom. As he has previously, Kimmel is making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today, it’s the World Central Kitchen, which helps Chef José Andrés fight hunger around the world.
